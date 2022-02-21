Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $214.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $148.43 and a 12 month high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

