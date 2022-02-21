Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $76.19 on Monday. Transcat has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.16. The company has a market cap of $572.87 million, a PE ratio of 49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transcat by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Transcat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 87,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after acquiring an additional 43,905 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Transcat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Transcat by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 821,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

