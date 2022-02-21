Travel + Leisure (TNL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TNL stock opened at $59.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.84. Travel + Leisure has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $68.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 130,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

