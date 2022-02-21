Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Triumph Group worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 103,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 44,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 910,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,902,000 after purchasing an additional 185,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,723,000 after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

TGI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.84 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.56.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

