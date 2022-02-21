TrueCar (TRUE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect TrueCar to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $339.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TrueCar by 208.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,562 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in TrueCar by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TrueCar by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in TrueCar by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.60.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

