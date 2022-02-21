Truegame (TGAME) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Truegame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $61,274.01 and approximately $773.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Truegame has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

