Truist Financial Comments on Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday.

CHCT stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $41.35 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,567,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,390,000 after purchasing an additional 68,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.33%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.