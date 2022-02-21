Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.10% of Trustmark worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Trustmark by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trustmark by 202.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 221,001 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in Trustmark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.00. Trustmark Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

