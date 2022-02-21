Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Ocular Therapeutix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 581.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 89,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 648,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 156,948 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 140.7% in the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 32,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 106,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,923 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market cap of $375.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.89 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ocular Therapeutix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 197,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,308. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

