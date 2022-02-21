Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.06% of USANA Health Sciences worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USNA opened at $89.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

