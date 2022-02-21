Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Banner Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BNNRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNNRU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $893,000.

Get Banner Acquisition alerts:

BNNRU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. Banner Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.