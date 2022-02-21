Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 31,855 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $16,120,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 220,923 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 161,585 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,785 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.52 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.18.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

