TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Comparison

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TuSimple and IonQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 1,776.00 -$177.87 million N/A N/A IonQ N/A N/A -$16.22 million N/A N/A

IonQ has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TuSimple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of TuSimple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of IonQ shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and IonQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple -13,172.03% -152.46% -66.88% IonQ N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TuSimple and IonQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 2 12 0 2.86 IonQ 0 1 2 0 2.67

TuSimple currently has a consensus target price of $51.83, suggesting a potential upside of 237.88%. IonQ has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 72.57%. Given TuSimple’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than IonQ.

Summary

IonQ beats TuSimple on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

About IonQ

IonQ Inc. provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc., formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

