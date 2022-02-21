Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 103,526 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 103,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Infinera by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 2.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Infinera by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth $304,000. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

INFN opened at $9.05 on Monday. Infinera Co. has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

