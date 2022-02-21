Twinbeech Capital LP Buys Shares of 7,725 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth $73,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 30.3% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $128.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.07. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

