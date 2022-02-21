Twinbeech Capital LP Has $800,000 Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Twinbeech Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,322 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Credicorp by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 264,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 24.4% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 367,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 53.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 186,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,720,000 after purchasing an additional 65,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.63.

BAP stock opened at $153.92 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $165.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.