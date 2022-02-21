Twinbeech Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,453 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 102.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 146,617 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 94.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,076,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,111,000 after buying an additional 4,397,543 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,341,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vipshop by 36.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,811,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,522 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIPS opened at $10.14 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.26.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.31. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $23.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

