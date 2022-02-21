Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $896,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,411 shares of company stock valued at $262,158. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $47.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.79.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.28 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.