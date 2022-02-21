Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stake in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 605,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.81% of 2U worth $20,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 53.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after buying an additional 23,969 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in 2U during the third quarter worth $655,000.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek purchased 26,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $251,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

2U stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.63 and a 52 week high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

