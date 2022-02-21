Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 403,800 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.12% of Futu worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BOCOM International cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.34.

Futu stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($2.76). The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

