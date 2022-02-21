Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 867,600 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 439,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 867,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,107,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $2,830,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 416,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,107,000 after buying an additional 144,131 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.59.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

