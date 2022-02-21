Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 399,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,346,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.20% of CubeSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of CUBE opened at $48.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $34.96 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.53.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

