Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 319.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,082 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 1.37% of Kraton worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kraton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,046,000 after purchasing an additional 159,048 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraton in the third quarter valued at $84,000,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kraton by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,532,000 after acquiring an additional 34,076 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kraton in the third quarter valued at $38,810,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraton by 115.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 756,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,513,000 after acquiring an additional 404,494 shares during the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Kraton stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

