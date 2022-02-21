Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,648,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,881,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.13% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $23,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 291,752 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 283,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,961,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 427,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 45,997 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.33 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.