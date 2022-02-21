Two Sigma Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 8,343 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3,685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,094,000 after acquiring an additional 578,449 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 839,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,641,000 after acquiring an additional 283,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Camping World by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 242,992 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Camping World by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after buying an additional 172,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $32.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.79. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $49.20.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

