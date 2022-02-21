Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.
VGIT opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (VGIT)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.