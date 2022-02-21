Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 45.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after buying an additional 42,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 228.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $288,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGIT opened at $64.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.19 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.