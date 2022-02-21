Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 262.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

