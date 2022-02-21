Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 7,064 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 47.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,064 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,802,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,123,000 after buying an additional 533,075 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 711,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,653,000 after buying an additional 511,405 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,899,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,240,000.

Shares of KBE stock opened at $56.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.69. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

