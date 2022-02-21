Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $416,000 Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,594,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,433,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,115 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,523,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,330,000 after buying an additional 606,735 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,455,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,744,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,226,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,949,000 after acquiring an additional 193,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,724,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,172,000 after acquiring an additional 80,985 shares in the last quarter.

VMBS opened at $51.26 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $53.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

