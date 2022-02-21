Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 33.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.7% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

SWK stock opened at $161.79 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.50 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

