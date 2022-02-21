UBS Group AG Buys 9,692 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Amphenol worth $92,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi bought a new position in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $494,085,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 5,807.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 43.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after purchasing an additional 966,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after buying an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

