UBS Group AG Has $110.03 Million Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,227,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.67% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $110,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $15.70 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.63.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%.

