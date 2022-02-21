UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €335.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €335.00 ($380.68) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($347.73) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €323.00 ($367.05) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €327.00 ($371.59) price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €295.52 ($335.81).

LIN stock opened at €265.35 ($301.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $136.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.27, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €286.69 and its 200 day moving average is €276.44. Linde has a 52 week low of €201.80 ($229.32) and a 52 week high of €309.35 ($351.53).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

