United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $4.93 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $480.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $495.50 and a 200-day moving average of $500.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

