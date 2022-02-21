United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $6.57 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,410,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,834 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after purchasing an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after purchasing an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after purchasing an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $105.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.90. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $102.47 and a one year high of $155.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.91.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

