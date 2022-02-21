United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Twilio by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,965 shares of company stock worth $11,562,381. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.46.

NYSE TWLO opened at $158.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $222.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.53. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.72 and a 12-month high of $434.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.