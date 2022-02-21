United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.33% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $113.19 on Monday. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $122.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.73.

