United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 45,032 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,032 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of Lumentum worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LITE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $99.08 on Monday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.41.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.28. The company had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.72 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.27, for a total value of $233,123.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

