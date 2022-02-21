United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $19,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $244.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.18.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $209.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,823,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.59 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.54.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

In related news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

