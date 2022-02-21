United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 362.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Vertical Research upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,823,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,485. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.59 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing.

