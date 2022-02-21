UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,027 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,363 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 12,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH opened at $467.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a market cap of $440.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on UNH shares. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $5,842,400. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.