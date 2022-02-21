Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises about 1.5% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 72.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth about $4,594,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 22.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Universal Display by 246.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 105,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLED. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

OLED traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.62. 498,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,744. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.76. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $135.84 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

