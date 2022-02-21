US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80 to $2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.40. US Foods also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.100 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.70.

NYSE USFD traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,451,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,894. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

