USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85.00

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $75,431.46 and approximately $85.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011347 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash . USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

