Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,157 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Marin grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.64. 9,591,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,782,870. The stock has a market cap of $187.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.22. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

