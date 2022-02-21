Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,733 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 0.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Comcast were worth $46,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 584.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.64. The stock had a trading volume of 21,220,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market cap of $211.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

