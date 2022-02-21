Utah Retirement Systems Sells 37,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 702,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 444,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 24.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 13.6% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 37,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 9.4% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.54. 21,975,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,246,070. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.97 and a 12-month high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock valued at $16,592,155. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

