v.systems (VSYS) Price Hits $0.0133 on Major Exchanges

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One v.systems coin can currently be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $33.28 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, v.systems has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

About v.systems

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,416,434,619 coins and its circulating supply is 2,492,826,155 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The official website for v.systems is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

