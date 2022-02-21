Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,241 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $5,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:VALE opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $23.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24.
About Vale
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
