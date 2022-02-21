Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Campion Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Campion Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,491 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.0% of Campion Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 871,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after buying an additional 42,132 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 235,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,503 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,251,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,208,000 after purchasing an additional 75,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $48.86. 21,103,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,109,109. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17.

